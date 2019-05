ACCOMACK Co., Va. – Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the town of Bloxom on Tuesday.

The call for the incident came in around 11:10 a.m., from the 12000 block of Mears Station Road.

A two story home was showing smoke and fire when units arrived on scene.

Officials say the fire was contained and under control in about 20 minutes. There were no injuries reported.