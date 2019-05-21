EVMS to announce yearbook investigation findings of offensive photo

NORFOLK, Va. – Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) announced that they will be releasing information they found during their investigation of an offensive yearbook photo that sparked major controversy.

The conference will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 10:30 a.m., in Lester Hall located at 651 Colley Avenue.

A photo of two people on Governor Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page from 1984 surfaced and caused widespread concern for Virginians.

The photo, which appears on his page in an Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook, shows two people: one appearing to be dressed in blackface and another appearing to be a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

EVMS had an independent investigation conducted by the law firm McGuireWoods into the yearbook publication processes and the offensive photo.

Speakers at the conference will include Richard V. Homan, MD, President, Provost and Dean of the EVMS School of Medicine; and McGuireWoods partners Richard Cullen and George Martin.

