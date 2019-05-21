EVMS announces blackface yearbook photo investigation findings

NORFOLK, Va. – Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) announced that they will be releasing information they found during their investigation of an offensive yearbook photo that sparked major controversy.

The conference will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 10:30 a.m., in Lester Hall located at 651 Colley Avenue.

A photo of two people on Governor Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page from 1984 surfaced and caused widespread concern for Virginians.

The photo, which appears on his page in an Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook, shows two people: one appearing to be dressed in blackface and another appearing to be a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

EVMS had an independent investigation conducted by the law firm McGuireWoods into the yearbook publication processes and the offensive photo.

Speakers at the conference will include Richard V. Homan, MD, President, Provost and Dean of the EVMS School of Medicine; and McGuireWoods partners Richard Cullen and George Martin.

Tuesday afternoon the Portsmouth NAACP chapter released a statement urging EVMS to conduct and open an unbiased investigation.

In addition to a letter, their statement read in part:

“Tomorrow [Wednesday], EVMS will release their findings from the investigation conducted in response to Ralph Northam’s racist images in their yearbook. On February 5th, the Portsmouth NAACP issued the following statement to EVMS concerning the investigation and outlined action items in order to ensure the community could have trust in the process and the result. This process should have been totally independent of Ralph Northam and EVMS either directly or indirectly. Being that the investigation was completed by an entity paid for and selected by EVMS, an action that we condemned at the genesis of the investigation, we cannot have full confidence in the results, and in our opinion, the community cannot either. We had serious concerns about McGuire Woods conducting the investigation being that they have ties with EVMS and that EVMS paid for the firm to conduct the investigation. We reached out to EVMS for collaboration to appoint representatives to the investigation team to increase diversity and experience regarding racially offensive situations in addition to the structure of the investigation but to no avail. We requested a meeting to be setup directly with the President of EVMS however not concrete plans were formulated. Additionally, we have concerns with the former Attorney General Robert Cullen leading the investigation as a result of previous political involvement.”

