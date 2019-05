OUTER BANKS, N.C. – A Corolla wild horse has given birth to a foal, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The young colt is named Riptide and was born on May 13.

The colt can be seen in the video running around with older horses.

Welcome to the Outer Banks, Riptide!

For more news on the Outer Banks, download the News 3 App here.