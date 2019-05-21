Conference USA partners with NFL Network for 10 league football games

DALLAS & NEW YORK – Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod and the NFL announced a new four-year contract for a 10-game package of C-USA football games to be broadcast on NFL Network. The partnership will begin in the 2019 football season with one game each week on Saturday afternoon. ​

“While exploring new media options for football, NFL Network stood out as an excellent opportunity for national exposure,” said MacLeod. “We look forward to showcasing our conference through their tremendous platform and reach.”

“We are excited to showcase the next generation of NFL athletes to our fans on a weekly basis,” said Hans Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media. “Our fans crave live football, and partnering with Conference USA – a conference which boasts several Hall of Fame players – provides us with an excellent opportunity to do so.”

The full NFL Network slate of games will be released with the rest of the 2019 C-USA Football multimedia schedule at a later date. C-USA football games on NFL Network will also be available through the NFL app and via Watch NFL Network on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

C-USA shares a rich history with the NFL, with some of the game’s greatest players coming from the conference. Pro Football Hall of Famers who played their college football at C-USA schools include Brett Favre (Southern Miss), Randy Moss (Marshall), Terry Bradshaw (Louisiana Tech), “Mean” Joe Greene (North Texas), and others. Additionally, 16 players from C-USA have been selected in the NFL Draft over the last two years, including Marcus Davenport from UTSA selected No. 14 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2018 NFL Draft. In total, there were 83 C-USA players on NFL rosters at the end of the 2018 season.

About NFL Network

Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps. For fans on the go, all NFL Network programming can be streamed live through the NFL app and via Watch NFL Network on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku and Xbox One). Access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

About Conference USA

Conference USA is an NCAA Division I athletic conference based in Dallas, Texas, that services 14 institutions of higher education – Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Old Dominion, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP, UTSA and WKU. Now in its third decade, Conference USA has adapted to the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics with an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity and leadership in competition, academics and community.