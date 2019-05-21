Child hospitalized after being hit by car in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. – A child was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Ocean View Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Fishermans Road near Wayland Street.

A witness told News 3 reporter Nana-Séntuo Bonsu it looked like the child was preparing to cross the street when they were hit.

Neighbors say the area has a speeding problem, and they want it to change.

“There’s an innocent victim because somebody was careless and didn’t want to take the time to slow down,” said Susie Lee, who lives in the area.

There’s no word how on serious the child’s injuries are or if the driver will be charged.

