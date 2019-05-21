Chesapeake Public Schools seeking art teachers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Public Schools are in need of art teachers after expanding the art programs.

CPS are asking for applications from high-quality elementary art teachers for the upcoming school year.

The additional time the school has given for the art program will allow increased opportunities for students to engage in project-based art lessons and activities.

These efforts to expend art also include supporting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), within the district.

Qualified art teacher candidates are encouraged to visit the Chesapeake Public Schools website and apply online at this link.