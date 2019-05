Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Bethany Davis, Director of Industry and Regulatory Affairs for MegaFood, shares some information on the herbicide glyphosate. She discusses the impact that it has on both humans and the environment and shares her personal experience with glyphosate that put her in the hospital.

Presented by MegaFood. To learn more visit Megafood.com/banglyphosate.