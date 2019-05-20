× Yorktown Rotary Club gears up for Memorial Day commemoration

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Beginning today, if you’re driving down Route 17 in York County expect to see American flags flailing in the wind.

The Yorktown Rotary Club place 100 flags outside York High School to honor our fallen service members. They told News 3 this is the second year of the display and it is well received by drivers.

The flags are removed each evening leading up to Memorial Day.

Next Monday, the club will host its annual Memorial Day Freedom Run at the school.

“The Memorial Day Freedom Run is a 5K/8K race through the Battlefields of the American Revolution and ending at Surrender Field in Yorktown, VA. In honor of those men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice, the route will include the names of more than 130 service men and women as an opportunity to reflect on each name while running the race,” they said in a press release.

It kicks off at 8 a.m.!

If you are interested in running, click here.