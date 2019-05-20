Virginia teachers get behind the wheel amid school bus driver shortage

PRINCE WILLIAM Co., Va. – If your kids take the bus to school in the morning, imagine how frustrating it would be if they didn’t have a bus driver.

There’s a shortage of bus drivers in school districts across the country, causing thousands of kids to get to school late – which means missing out on class time.

In Prince William County, sixth grader Nawah Mustafa’s bus had been late almost every day for weeks.

“Once I honestly didn’t do well on a test because I wasn’t there for the first lesson of the class one day,” said Mustafa.

The district was having trouble filling dozens of open bus driver positions.

“We were consistently having 100-200 students late to school each day,” said Dr. Mary Jane Boynton, principal of Parkside Middle School.

