Virginia Beach officers recognized after taking down serial robbers while faced with gunfire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Thousands of men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day when they go to work here in Hampton Roads, and we are sharing the story of four Virginia Beach officers who went above and beyond the call of duty.

Four Virginia Beach Police officers faced gunfire to bring down serial robbers who hit 11 convenience stores in 13 days. The bullets came so close to one officer, they left holes in the leg of his pants.

Officer Jacob Bott explained what happened that night.

"There was a series of 7-Eleven robberies happening throughout Hampton Roads by the same two individuals. They would start by robbing one, then immediately after police went to the one that was being robbed, they'd go to a second one," Officer Bott explained.

"That night, we decided we would sit on four random 7-Elevens around the time that the robberies were occurring and just wait. Officer Ryan and I got into an unmarked vehicle, went to a 7-Eleven and parked. We were probably parked maybe 10 minutes, [I was] talking with my partner about what we're doing that weekend. And all of a sudden, we just see two people run out. Active robbery in progress," he said.

"They took some things from the store and then immediately ran out the store and back to where they came from. As they were running, Officer Ryan and I announced ourselves, jumped out of our vehicle, told them to stop, and that's when one of the individuals turned and fired three rounds at us. One of us struck the individual. Both individuals were able to run a distance away, and two canine officers were able to track them down. What we think happened is one of the rounds actually went through my left pant leg through and through there were two small holes."

Police Chief James Cervera said, "I get up to come to work every day because I am extremely proud of what they did at that instance and what they do every day."