Virginia Beach Oceanfront renourishment project to begin in June

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Oceanfront is getting some renourishment, including the placement of 1.85 million cubic yards of sand from 15th Street to 70th Street.

The federal investment for this renourishment is $14.71 million, including design, construction and administrative.

This project consists of beach-berm renourishment along the Virginia Beach oceanfront to provide for a minimum elevation of 9 feet above sea level, and minimum crest width of 100 feet.

The district has awarded the Virginia Beach Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project renourishment contract to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company of Oak Brook, Illinois.

The bid of $22.64 million includes the placement of 1.85 million cubic yards of sand from 15th Street to 70th Street.

The Virginia Beach Public Works Department plans to have beach placement begin in mid-June and be completed by August 31. Officials expect beach replenishment to begin at the beach’s south end near 15th Street and move northward as the project progresses.

Crews will be working in 1,000-feet sections of the beach that are closest to the water. Access to these areas will be closed off to beachgoers to ensure public and contractor safety. The remaining sections will stay open to the public outside the work zone.

The hurricane and storm damage reduction system was originally completed in 2001, and this is the second beach-replenishment contract since the initial construction. The first replenishment occurred in 2012, where crews placed 1.25 million cubic yards of sand on the beach.

“We are fortunate to have the assistance of the Norfolk District of the Army Corps of Engineers with this important project. Protecting our oceanfront is vital to Virginia Beach’s economic health and fortifying our beach just as we head into hurricane season is so important to our city and the businesses that are so dependent upon this resource,” said Tom Leahy, Virginia Beach deputy city manager

Beachgoers and hotel guests can expect to see heavy equipment and contractor personnel in placement areas. Renourishment operations will be 24/7 once they begin.

The Corps and city anticipate work crews to proceed relatively quickly, only being directly behind a hotel or residential property for a day or two before moving on.

“Getting this project completed before the height of hurricane season greatly reduces the risk from storm damages to the oceanfront infrastructure, and continues to show our commitment to protecting this vitally important area,” Kristin Mazur, Norfolk District project manager.

The project comes as a joint effort by the city and Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.