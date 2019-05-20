Virginia Beach man wanted for vehicular hit-and-run

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are trying to find a man wanted for vehicular hit-and-run.

They’re looking for Charles Alan Carnahan, 38.

Police say he has a tattoo of a demon on his right arm and a tattoo of a woman on his left arm.

Police say he’s also missing from his family under strange circumstances, so they need help from the community to find him.

If you have any information about where he is, you can anonymously report a tip to Crime Line.

If you know where he is, report your tip to the Crime Line:

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.