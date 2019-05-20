VDOT capitalizing on ‘Game of Thrones’ to remind drivers to buckle up

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – You may have seen some of these signs with ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired messages on Virginia interstates this weekend.

They say “even Jon Snow knows to buckle up” and “Arya serious — buckle up.”

VDOT says it’s a fun way to remind people about important safety precautions while driving.

To see how the roads will look in Virginia for Memorial Day weekend, click here.

Ahead of the crazy times on the roads for the holiday weekend, VDOT will be suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, May 24, until noon Tuesday, May 28.