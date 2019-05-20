Transgender woman attacked in April found dead on Dallas street

A transgender woman whose April assault made national news was found dead on a Dallas, Texas, street Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive at around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, Dallas Police Major Vincent Weddington said.

“Upon arrival, officers found the complainant lying face down in the street — deceased from homicidal violence,” Weddington said during a news conference on Sunday.

The woman was not carrying identification but the medical examiner positively identified her as Muhlaysia Booker on Sunday afternoon, he told reporters.

In a separate April incident, Booker was assaulted by several males in the parking lot of a Dallas apartment complex, after what police said was a minor traffic accident.

Victim attacked in separate assault in April

One man, Edward Thomas, was arrested and faces charges over the April 12 assault, but Weddington said Thomas had not been linked to Booker’s death.

“There is nothing at this time to connect Mr. Edward Thomas and the offense that occurred yesterday,” he said. Police are unaware of Thomas’ current whereabouts.

Police are still trying to identify others who participated in the April attack, which was captured on video, Weddington said. The suspects were reported to have used homophobic slurs and the assault was flagged as a hate crime.

On Sunday, Weddington encouraged members of the public with information on either case “to come forward with information to bring closure to both these offenses.”