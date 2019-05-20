Suffolk Police looking for man accused of stealing debit card

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk need help from the community to find a man wanted for credit card theft.

They’re looking for Brandon Norman. According to police, he stole a debit card and used it twice to withdraw money from an ATM.

Police say he used it at the Circle K and the Corner Mart, both on W. Washington St.

He’s wanted for credit card theft and credit card fraud.

