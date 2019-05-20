Suffolk Police looking for man accused of stealing debit card

Posted 5:15 pm, May 20, 2019, by

Brandon Norman (Photo: Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk need help from the community to find a man wanted for credit card theft.

They’re looking for Brandon Norman.  According to police, he stole a debit card and used it twice to withdraw money from an ATM.

Police say he used it at the Circle K and the Corner Mart, both on W. Washington St.

He’s wanted for credit card theft and credit card fraud.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line:

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.