PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Students at Cradock Middle School in Portsmouth were released from class around 11 a.m. on Monday because of a malfunctioning HVAC unit.

The district confirmed the information to News 3 but did not specify what caused the HVAC unit to malfunction.

Officials with the district also did not specify when or how it will be fixed.

