LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The injury bug has already bitten before the 2019 campaign begins for the Redskins.

Reuben Foster, Washington’s late 2018 addition was carted off the field in the opening portion of organized team activities on Monday. It was only the third snap of Monday’s practice.

Washington signed Foster, a 2017 first-round draft pick by the 49ers, back in November after he was released by San Francisco.