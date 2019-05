Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fresh strawberries, arts & crafts, carnival rides and pig races are just a few of the things you can catch at the Pungo Strawberry Festival.

Eddie Ackiss and Terry Salisbury from the Princess Anne Lions Club join us to talk more about the event and show us how to make their famous strawberry shortcakes with fresh Pungo strawberries.

The festival is May 25th and 26th.

For more information visit pungostrawberryfestival.info/.