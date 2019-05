WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Police are searching for a suspect they believe is involved in a series of business burglaries.

A series of burglaries took place early Sunday morning in the 1600 Block of Richmond Road.

The suspect appears to be a white male, standing around 5’8″ – 5’10” with a slim build.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, please contact Investigator Mahoney at (757)-220-2331 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.