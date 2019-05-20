Officials respond to crash with injuries involving Newport News school bus

Posted 2:49 pm, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:51PM, May 20, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Officials responded to an accident with injuries that involved a Newport News Public School Bus.

The incident happened on 19th Street and Buxton Avenue around 2:07 p.m. The other vehicle involved is a Chevy Caprice.

There were six students and one driver on the bus who didn’t report any injuries. There were three people inside the Chevy Caprice.

There were injuries reported by two of the people inside the Caprice. They were both transported by medics to a local hospital for further treatment.

The accident investigation remains ongoing.

