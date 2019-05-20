In Episode 2 of the Off Script on 3 podcast, News 3 This Morning anchors Blaine Stewart, Jessica Larche and Erica Greenway reminisce about failed fast food menu items like the McDLT, the Wendy’s SuperBar and more. Plus, Jessica’s strange obsession with Windex, Erica’s brush with SpongeBob SquarePants and why Blaine is on TV in Australia.
Off Script on 3: Would you like fries with that?
