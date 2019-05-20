Oceanfront businesses among 5,000 customers affected by power outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Thousands of homes and businesses are getting things back in order after a power outage near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Monday.

The outage happened just before 3 p.m.

Dominion Energy says more than 5,000 people were without power, including local businesses.

Many restaurants pulled out the generators, and businesses were without air conditioning for two hours on this hot day.

One dentist says the lights flickered at her practice while she was seeing patients.

"We've never really had to shut down completely, so this is the first time in 10 years so we're pretty fortunate in that regard," said Deborah Blanchard of Bay Colony Dentistry.

The power was restored around 5 p.m. Dominion Energy says a failed piece of equipment is to blame for the outage.