Norfolk Police seek information after motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are looking for information after a motorcyclist was hit Sunday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Ridgewell Avenue for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

When officers got there they found an adult man who was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a car. The motorcyclist had a non-life threatening injury and was taken by medics to SNGH for treatment. He is expected to be okay, accord to police.

The driver of the car did not stop and fled the area before police got there.

If anyone has information about this hit-and-run call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.