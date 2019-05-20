Deadline for Virginia primary voter registration is Monday

Mother hit by vehicle at Oceanfront while walking with ‘young children’

Posted 11:08 am, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12AM, May 20, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit at the Oceanfront Monday morning.

The incident happened on Atlantic Avenue, at 18th Street around 8:30 a.m.

According to officials, A woman was crossing Atlantic at 18th Street with her two young children when she was struck by a vehicle. The children were not struck by the car.

The woman was transported to a hospital in the area for treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

The driver was charged with failure to yield, according to police.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.