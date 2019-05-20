× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Hot again today, much cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hot again today, but not for long… Expect a warm and muggy start to the work week with temperatures in the 70s this morning. Highs will return to the low 90s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see sunshine this morning with clouds building this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible this evening and tonight as a cold front moves through.

Clouds and showers will clear out early Tuesday morning as the cold front moves off of the East Coast. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front. Expect sunshine with highs in the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Highs will return to the mid 70s on Wednesday, near normal for this time of year. Sunny skies will continue through midweek.

Our next chance for showers and storms will move in later Thursday. Temperatures will warm back to the 80s and 90s by the end of the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Hot, Breezy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Early AM Clearing, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 20th

1973 F0 Tornado: Suffolk

1973 F2 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

2008 Wind Damage & Hail Southeast VA, Northeast NC

Tropical Update

We are watching a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers several hundred miles to the southwest of Bermuda. A low pressure system is expected to form within this area of disturbed weather later today, and possibly develop into a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone by tonight or Tuesday while moving north or northeast. By Wednesday conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development and the system should become rapidly absorbed by a cold front.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

