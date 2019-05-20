Marine Corps jet crashes in North Carolina

MCAS CHERRY POINT, N.C. – A Marine Corps jet based out of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, crashed near Havelock, North Carolina, earlier Monday, according to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The pilot of the AV-8B Harrier ejected safely and was taken to Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern for further evaluation.

There are no reports of civilian casualties or property damage at this time, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing said.

The Havelock Sheriff Departments initially responded to the crash. Personnel from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing also responded to the scene and provided assistance.

The crash site has been cordoned off by military officials.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.