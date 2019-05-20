Grandmother killed leaving Greek Fest remembered by family as selfless and caring

NORFOLK, Va. – The family of 57-year-old Lisa Roemer is grieving her loss after learning their mother and grandmother was killed while crossing Granby Street, leaving Greek Fest Saturday night.

News 3 spoke to police, who say the driver who hit Roemer stayed on scene and no charges have been filed in the case as speed and alcohol were not a factor. The investigation is not over, however.

The family was gracious about providing pictures and a statement to media outlets on Monday, saying they want their privacy during this difficult time but want their loved one to be remembered.

Their statement reads :

“Lisa was a special kind of person who was loved by many. She always put others before doing anything for herself. One of her greatest accomplishments in life was her family. Her best memories were made while being surrounded by her grandchildren, especially at Christmas time where she always put up around 25 themed Christmas trees throughout her home (seriously lol). Lisa was recently widowed and the family takes comfort in knowing that she is reunited in heaven with her high school sweetheart and husband, John. The family would like to thank everyone for the prayers and support this community has shown.”

Witnesses told News 3 the light near the crosswalk was out the night Roemer was hit, and family members say this may be something they want to raise awareness about in the future.