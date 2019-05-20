× First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of severe weather tonight

A cold front will approach from the west. This will bring the chance for some showers and storms. The storm prediction center has most of the area in a level one for severe weather, that means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. The biggest threat will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Clouds will begin to move out Monday night and temperatures will dip into the mid 60s behind the front.

Dry and comfortable weather will prevail Tuesday. It won’t be as humid and temperatures will average around the mid 70s. It will be much cooler than past nights with lows in the mid 50s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be very similar. Expect dry and sunny conditions with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

High pressure will continue to dominate the area through the weekend. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm on Thursday. Just a slight 25 percent chance. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

We’ll be cranking the heat to end the work week. Highs near 90 on Friday under partly cloudy skies.

Your Memorial Day weekend is looking mostly dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low and mid 90s. Don’t forget the sunglasses and sunscreen!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda are showing signs of organization. Although recent satellite wind data suggest that the system currently lacks a well-defined center of circulation, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the formation of a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone later today or tonight. Conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development by late Tuesday, and the disturbance is expected to merge with a cold front on Wednesday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is currently en route to investigate the disturbance

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (70%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

