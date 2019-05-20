× First Warning Forecast: A sunny and comfortable Tuesday on tap

Showers will continue to move out overnight. Temperatures will dip into the mid 60s behind the front.

Dry and comfortable weather will prevail Tuesday. It won’t be as humid and temperatures will average around the mid 70s. It will be much cooler than past nights with lows in the mid 50s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be very similar. Expect dry and sunny conditions with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Our next chance for showers and storms will be on Thursday. We are looking at a 50/50 shot at this point. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

We’ll be cranking the heat to end the work week. Highs near 90 on Friday under partly cloudy skies.

Your Memorial Day weekend is looking mostly dry and hot with highs in the 80s on Saturday and 90s on Sunday. Don’t forget the sunglasses and sunscreen! A slight chance for an afternoon storm will be possible on Sunday. Memorial Day is looking mostly dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Andrea is moving toward the north near 12 mph. A decrease in forward speed and a turn to the northeast is expected on Tuesday, followed by an eastward motion by Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Andrea is expected to remain southwest or south of Bermuda during the next day or two. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is possible overnight. Weakening should begin late Tuesday, and Andrea is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.

11:00 PM AST Mon May 20

Location: 29.5°N 68.7°W

Moving: N at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

