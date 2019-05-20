Firefigher transported to hospital after house fire in Willoughby Spit

NORFOLK, Va. – Officials are responding to a house fire in Willoughby Spit where one firefighter has been injured.

Units are currently on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 1100 block of Little Bay Avenue.

The fire is under control at this time. One firefighter is being transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The three story home has significant smoke damage in the basement and first floor with fire damage on the second floor. The siding of the house next door also burned.

There are no reports of injuries to the occupants of the house. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Norfolk Fire Marshals office.

There is no further information at this time.

