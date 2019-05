HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A heads up if you want to vote in the 2019 primary elections.

Monday is the last day to register in Virginia.

All 140 seats in the General Assembly are up for election in November. But before that, both parties are holding several primaries to determine who will represent their side moving forward.

The Virginia primary elections are on Tuesday, June 11th.

