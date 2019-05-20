Columbine survivor Austin Eubanks found dead at 37

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. - Austin Eubanks, a survivor of the 1999 Columbine shooting, has died. He was 37.

Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg said Saturday that Eubanks died overnight at his home in Steamboat Springs.

The death was reported early Saturday morning. Authorities have not yet provided further details regarding the circumstances of Eubanks' death.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Monday.

Eubanks was one of 21 people injured in the massacre. The perpetrators shot both him and his friend Corey DePooter in the library. DePooter was killed.

As part of the 20th anniversary of the shooting, Eubanks shared his story of addiction following the shooting with KDVR.

He said an over-prescription of opiates led to a decade of addiction to Oxycontin, Adderall, illicit drugs and alcohol.

About eight years ago, Eubanks said he decided to make a change.

"When I finally decided to do whatever it took to recover, I knew it meant changing everything about my life. And so I walked away from a career in advertising, I went back to school to study addiction, I finally got my foot in the door working part-time for a treatment center. And so I went down and took all of the negative influences out of my life, and I replaced them with people places and things that held me accountable for being the best version of myself," Eubanks said.

Eubanks also told his story during this TedX Mile High "Ted Talk" a couple of years ago.

While Eubanks' cause of death has not yet been determined, a family spokesperson sent the following statement:

“Unfortunately, Austin lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face. Helping to build a community of support is what meant the most to Austin, and we plan to continue his work. As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time.”