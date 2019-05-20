Act 3 podcast: Batman Casting and Detective Pikachu

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies! We’ve gotta catch ’em all!

This week Steven and Chandler talk all things, Detective Pikachu.

Not only is the movie any good, but they also ponder the moral implications of Pokémon training and battling. And the next actor to play Batman is……Robert Pattinson (Battinson)?

Steven feels one way about this and Chandler feels another. Listen to hear them debate whether this is good news.

Act One: News

-03:20 – Robert Pattinson is “The Batman”

-16:00 – Daniel Craig Injured While Shooting New Bond Film

-20:30 – Disney Owns Hulu

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-24:45 – Steven: “Wine Country”

-29:19 – Chandler: “Assorted Netflix Nature Documentaries”

Act Three: “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” Review

-35:40 – Non-Spoiler Discussion