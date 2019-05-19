Woman allegedly steals over $1,000 worth of perfumes in Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly stole $1,000 worth of perfume from a makeup store.

On May 9, around 10:30 a.m., police say the female suspect entered the Ulta cosmetic store located at 6730 Fox Centre Parkway and put over $1,000 worth perfumes in her purse.

The suspect exited the store without making a purchase, setting off the in-store audible alarms, and proceeded out the door past the last point of sales committing grand larceny.

The suspect got into an older model silver Subaru Forrester and left the area.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who can help identify this suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up (1-888-562-5889) or the Sheriff’s Office directly at (804)-693-3890.

The identity of callers will be considered confidential and only used to identify the suspect.