Woman crashes vehicle into Suffolk residence

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk officials responded to the scene of an accident Sunday where a single vehicle struck a residence.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of White Marsh Road around 12 p.m.

The crash caused structural damage to the home. There were no injuries as a result of the accident.

Suffolk Planning & Community Development staff responded to the scene and determined that the residence should be evacuated until repairs could be completed.

The adult female driver of the vehicle was charged with reckless driving and driving without a valid driver’s license.