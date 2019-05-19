Shooting leaves man dead in Portsmouth

Posted 2:21 pm, May 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:42PM, May 19, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department responded to a shooting that left a man dead Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the call came in at 1:29 p.m. Police responded to the intersection of Peach Street and Portsmouth Boulevard, where an adult man was found dead with a gunshot wound in his torso.

Police are still on-scene investigating.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 36.818853 by -76.309133.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.