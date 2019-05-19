Shooting leaves man dead in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department responded to a shooting that left a man dead Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the call came in at 1:29 p.m. Police responded to the intersection of Peach Street and Portsmouth Boulevard, where an adult man was found dead with a gunshot wound in his torso.

Police are still on-scene investigating.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.