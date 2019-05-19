Share a haircut with a victim of domestic violence May 20 and 21

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hair Cuttery and the National Network to End Domestic Violence are teaming up to raise awareness for domestic violence through Hair Cuttery’s Share-A-Haircut program.

On Monday, May 20, and Tuesday, May 21, every haircut purchased at one of the Hair Cuttery’s 800+ salons, one free haircut certificate will be donated to a survivor of domestic violence through a network of state coalitions and local programs nationwide.

“Hair Cuttery is proud to work within our local neighborhoods to make a difference,” said Dennis Ratner, Co-Founder and CEO of Hair Cuttery. “Our goal through the Share-A-Haircut program is to shine a light on those in need and to help strengthen and give a voice to those in our communities.”

Through the partnership, Hair Cuttery and NNEDV will distribute thousands of free haircut certificates to individuals affected by domestic violence, including women, children, and men.

“The vast majority of those impacted by domestic violence experience some level of financial abuse. The gift of a free, fresh haircut can make the world of difference. A haircut is a gift that supports economic empowerment and gives survivors a moment to practice self-care,” shared Kim Gandy, NNEDV President and CEO. “Hair Cuttery’s continued commitment to championing domestic violence is the kind of commitment that creates change.”

The Share-A-Haircut program is in its 20th year, with over 51,000 certificates already having been donated in February to the homeless.

Hair Cuttery has an established history of charitable giving that has supported a range of local and national causes including Breast Cancer Research Foundation, American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, and Girls on the Run.

To find the Hair Cuttery closest to you, click here.