× First Warning Forecast: Sunny and hot, evening isolated shower or storm

Expect clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. It will be a warm night with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. We could challenge the record high low temperature Monday morning which is 73 degrees.

A warm start to the work week and another hot day in store. We’ll see mostly sunny skies to start with clouds building in by the afternoon. A cold front will approach from the west. There isn’t a ton of moisture associated with this front and we really won’t see anything in our area until the evening hours. Expect most of the day to be dry. Keeping a slight 30 percent chance for showers and storms late Monday. Clouds will begin to move out Monday night and temperatures will dip into the mid 60s behind the front.

Dry and comfortable weather will prevail Tuesday. It won’t be as humid and temperatures will average around the mid 70s. It will be much cooler than past nights with lows in the mid 50s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be very similar. Expect dry and sunny conditions with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

High pressure will continue to dominate the area through the weekend. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm on Thursday. Just a slight 25 percent chance. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

We’ll be cranking the heat to end the work week. Highs near 90 on Friday under partly cloudy skies.

Your Memorial Day weekend is looking mostly dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low and mid 90s. Don’t forget the sunglasses and sunscreen!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

n area of low pressure is expected to form several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda by Monday. This system could develop into a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone late tomorrow or Tuesday while moving northward or northeastward. By Wednesday, however, conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development, and the system should become rapidly absorbed by a cold front. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Monday afternoon, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.