Dead for 8 minutes; Now a Virginia Beach man credits this program for helping him thrive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – For eight minutes last October, Patrick Dablow was dead on the floor of a Virginia Beach Planet Fitness.

Dablow, 66, had gone to the gym after leaving his part-time job. After saying hi to his wife Lorrie who was also at the gym, he hopped onto a treadmill and began running. That was his last memory.

“I put my hands on the bars to monitor my heart rate and like I say, five days later when I wake up my wife and my daughter were there telling me that I had had a heart attack,” Dablow recalled in an interview with News 3 anchor Todd Corillo.

Three strangers who happened to be at the gym, including an off-duty Norfolk Police officer, came together to begin life-saving measures on Dablow until rescuers could arrive.

“Three people that came together at exactly the moment that my heart attack occurred started to revive me, but could not get a read. What I’ve heard or been told is that I was flatlining or carting,” Dablow says. “There was a group of people all around me praying and I took one deep breath and it just all came back.”

In the weeks that followed as he recovered, Dablow knew that he had a choice to make if he wanted to avoid another heart attack.

“When you’ve died and been revived and brought back to life it’s pretty easy to think ‘okay, God’s got a plan.’ Obviously this was not my time, I was not supposed to go,” he remembers.

