Virginia State Parks now hiring for the summer

RICHMOND, Va. – Outdoor lovers, this information is for you!

Virginia State Parks plans to host millions of visitors between Memorial Day and Labor Day and will fill hundreds of seasonal positions to support guests.

“Seasonal employees are vital to the success of our summer season,” said Virginia State Parks Director Craig Seaver. “We’re looking for people who enjoy the outdoors, who are responsible and are looking for more than a typical summer job. More than a dozen current full-time employees started as seasonal, part-time workers, so these jobs are a tremendous opportunity to begin a career.”

Seasonal park employees spend a significant amount of time working outdoors. Employees do receive job-specific and customer service training.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. DCR has multiple full-time positions open across Virginia.

To learn more about employment in Virginia State Parks, visit your local park, or click here.