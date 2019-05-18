Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, parts of Outer Banks named most popular summer travel destinations

Virginia Beach was named among the most popular destinations in the country!

TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site, announced its 2019 Summer Vacation Value Report, highlighting the 10 most popular U.S. destinations for this summer, based on hotel booking interest from U.S. travelers.

Despite that these destinations are the ultimate 2019 summer getaways, travelers can still find a good value. The report highlights attractive, alternative destinations where travelers can save up to 38 percent on their summer hotel by comparison.

Virginia Beach was #10 on the list of most popular US Summer destinations with Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Williamsburg being mentioned as some of the affordable alternatives.

TripAdvisor’s report says that the average Summer cost for a hotel in Virginia Beach is $272 whereas in Williamsburg it is $183. The average Summer cost for a hotel in Kill Devil Hills is $200 with Nags Head being around $229.

According to a recent survey of more than 3,500 U.S. based TripAdvisor users: