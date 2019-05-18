× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Near 80 at the beaches, even warmer inland

Happy Saturday!

Expect sunshine throughout the day today with highs varying between near 80 along the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. It will be cooler at the beach today due to winds coming off the water. Most of the day is looking dry with just a slight chance for a pop-up storm this afternoon and evening. There is a weak disturbance over the area. Just keep an eye on the sky. If any storms to pop up, the severe threat is looking low. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

It’s going to be hot, hot, hot on Sunday! A warm front will lift over the area bringing in warmer air and the chance of storms. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s to low 90s which is well above normal for this time of year. It will definitely feel like summer. We will once again have the chance to see some afternoon and evening storms. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny. It will be mild overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Expect sunny skies to start the work week. It will be a little breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s. A cold front will move through Monday night bringing a chance for some showers and storms.

High pressure will be in control for most of the week, but we will have several disturbances move through. This will give us the chance for a pop up shower or storm. Keeping chances around 20 percent right now. It will continue to be unseasonably warm with highs in the 80s and low 90s. The cooler temperatures will be along the coast.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

Meteorologist April Loveland

