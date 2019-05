NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Fire Department responded to a fire in the 5400 block of York Circle Saturday morning.

According to a tweet by the department, the fire was on the first floor of a townhouse and was quickly knocked down.

The department is currently checking for extension to the unit’s second floor, as well as extension to an adjacent unit.

No injuries have been reported.

No injuries have been reported.