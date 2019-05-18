First Warning Forecast: Tracking the chance for an isolated shower or storm, otherwise partly cloudy

Posted 12:05 am, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07AM, May 18, 2019

A chance of isolated showers and storms overnight. It will be mild with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

 

The weekend will continue to be warm with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday. A stray shower or storm is possible on Saturday, but it will not be a washout. Same story for Sunday. Right now, we aren’t expecting any of the storms to become severe.

 

Better chances for showers and storms on Monday with highs in the upper 80s.

 

 

 

 

Weather & Health 

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

 

 

 

Meteorologist April Loveland 

 

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

 

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.