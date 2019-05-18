× First Warning Forecast: Tracking the chance for an isolated shower or storm, otherwise partly cloudy

A chance of isolated showers and storms overnight. It will be mild with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

The weekend will continue to be warm with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday. A stray shower or storm is possible on Saturday, but it will not be a washout. Same story for Sunday. Right now, we aren’t expecting any of the storms to become severe.

Better chances for showers and storms on Monday with highs in the upper 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.