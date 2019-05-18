First Warning Forecast: Temperatures soar to 90, isolated severe storm possible

Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

It’s going to be hot, hot, hot on Sunday! A warm front will lift over the area bringing in warmer air and the chance of storms. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s to low 90s which is well above normal for this time of year. It will definitely feel like summer. We will once again have the chance to see some afternoon and evening storms. The storm prediction center has some of our far northern communities on the peninsula in a level 1 for severe weather, which means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. The rest of us could just see a garden variety thunderstorm. Keeping it at a 30 percent chance. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy. It will be mild overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Expect sunny skies to start the work week. It will be a little breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s. A cold front will move through Monday night bringing a chance for some showers and storms.

High pressure will be in control for most of the week, but we will have several disturbances move through. This will give us the chance for a pop up shower or storm. Keeping chances around 20 percent right now. It will continue to be unseasonably warm with highs in the 80s and low 90s. The cooler temperatures will be along the coast.