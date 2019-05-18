Early morning Newport News shooting leaves man with life threatening injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the 16900 block of Warwick Boulevard early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call came in for a shooting at 2:26 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital by a family member.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was transferred from that hospital to another local hospital for further treatment. His injuries were considered life-threatening.

Investigation showed that the victim was in the 16900 block of Warwick Boulevard when shots were fired and he was struck.

There is currently no suspect information at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.