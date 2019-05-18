2-vehicle crash with entrapment in Accomack Co. leaves person injured

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash with entrapment on Lankford Highway early Saturday morning.

According to the department’s Facebook, the call came in at 12:50 a.m. The patient was extricated and medevaced via helicopter to a hospital.

Stations 9, 10, 11 and 12 — Onancock, Melfa, Wachapreague and Painter — responded. The Virginia State Police and Maryland State Police Medivac helicopter Trooper 4 also assisted.

There is currently no information on the patient’s injuries.

This is a developing story.

