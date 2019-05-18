2 people displaced after Suffolk residential structure fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 100 block of South Capitol Street Saturday morning.

Dispatch received the call at 9:02 a.m. According to Battalion Chief Demitri Wilson, the first units arrived on scene at 9:04 a.m. Smoke was showing from the second floor when crews arrived.

The fire was marked under control at 9:26 a.m.

Two adults will be displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

No injuries were reported, and the fire’s cause is under investigation.