2 people displaced after Suffolk residential structure fire

Posted 11:20 am, May 18, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 100 block of South Capitol Street Saturday morning.

Dispatch received the call at 9:02 a.m. According to Battalion Chief Demitri Wilson, the first units arrived on scene at 9:04 a.m. Smoke was showing from the second floor when crews arrived.

The fire was marked under control at 9:26 a.m.

Two adults will be displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

No injuries were reported, and the fire’s cause is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.