Williamsburg student arrested after bringing loaded handgun to school

Posted 2:40 pm, May 17, 2019, by

Da’Quan Thomas Ky’Le Williams

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A Warhill High School student was arrested Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to school.

According to Deputy Chief Steve Rubino, officers responded to the school at 11:40 a.m. after a student told administrators that 19-year-old Da’Quan Thomas Ky’Le Williams was in possession of a handgun.

The weapon, a 9mm handgun, was located in Williams’ gym bag and was found to contain six rounds of ammunition. An additional round was found in Williams’ vehicle.

Williams, a senior at Warhill High School, was taken into custody and charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property and felony second offense carrying a concealed weapon.

Williams is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

